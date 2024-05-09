Live
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans to show support for cancer awareness by donning lavender jerseys on May 13
The Gujarat Titans will be taking to the field donning special lavender jerseys for their final home game against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 13 to create awareness for cancer and promote the battle against the dreaded disease.
This is the second year in succession that Gujarat Titans players will showcase their commitment to the fight against cancer. This gesture will serve as a reminder of the importance of early detection and access to quality care for improving outcomes in patients with cancer.
This is the second year in succession that Gujarat Titans players will showcase their commitment to the fight against cancer. This gesture will serve as a reminder of the importance of early detection and access to quality care for improving outcomes in patients with cancer.
Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans said, "Cancer affects countless lives, and the lavender jerseys are a small gesture on our part to the cause. The jerseys are a symbol of our support to cancer patients and survivors, serving as a reminder about the need for preventive measures and early diagnosis to win the battle against cancer. Together with our fans, we hope to create a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by cancer."
Shubman Gill, captain of Gujarat Titans, emphasised the team's dedication to making a difference. "As sportspersons, we are aware of our social responsibility to our fans and the community at large. Wearing these lavender jerseys unites us with cancer fighters and honours their courage. Together, we hope that our efforts will contribute to a world where the burden of cancer can be overcome through awareness and education."
The upcoming match against Kolkata Knight Riders presents an opportunity for Gujarat Titans' fans and the cricket community to rally behind this important cause. This initiative will help educate fans about cancer prevention, emphasizing the importance of lifestyle adjustments and regular screenings for early detection.