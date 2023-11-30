Speak l police observer visits TS ICCC

Live
Just In
Highlights
On the occasion of Telangana Assembly Election (TSLA-2023) polling day.
Hyderabad: On the occasion of Telangana Assembly Election (TSLA-2023) polling day. Deepak Mishra (Retd) Special Police Observer and Ajay V Naik (Retd) Special General Observer visited the Command and Control Centre, TS-ICCC Building, Banjara Hills in the presence of Sandeep Shandilya Hyderabad police commissioner to examine the functioning of CCTV Cameras (6000 CC Cameras) located at various polling stations both outside and inside in Hyderabad.
The conditions outside the polling centers was monitored through drone cameras. And the situation at critical polling centers in the city was inquired and monitored through cameras as well.The polling pattern at the polling stations was also examined.
