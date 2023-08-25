Special Educators Forum urges CM to regularise services

Hyderabad: The Special Educators Forum-India urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to regularise the services of 970 contract special education teachers working for the past 20 years.

In a representation to CM on Thursday, SEFI national convener Kalpagiri said the United AP government had regularised 47 IED resource teachers working under the Centrally-sponsored scheme of IEDC in 1992.

The Supreme Court in its 100-page verdict on October 28, 2021, said it would be reviewing the implementation of their appointment. As part of the same, the Education department sent proposals to appoint 798 special education teachers at the elementary level and 727 special educators at the high school level. A file for approval of appointment of 1,523 posts has been sent to the CM’s Office.

“We urge the CM for early sanction of posts. Besides, we appeal to regularise 970 special educators working for the past 20 years and free them from their current plight. The remaining posts could be filled through the District Selection Committees, said Kalpagiri.