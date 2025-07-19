Live
Sri Chaitanya tops in NASA’s NSS Space Settlement Contest 2025
Hyderabad: In the recent NASA’s NSS Space Settlement Contest 2025, Sri Chaitanya School became the world champion, with 60 winning projects in which 600 students of Sri Chaitanya School participated.
Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya School, Seema stated that a total of 475 students belonging to about 30 countries attended ISDC conference from all the corners of the world. Out of them, 67 students are from India and out of these 67, 45 (68%) are from Sri Chaitanya School alone.
She said that 3 projects won the World First Prize, 4 projects won the World Second Prize, 10 projects won the third prize and 43 won the honourable mentions.
No single student participated in ISDC from any other school / educational organization from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Tamil Nadu States other than from Sri Chaitanya School.
The team from Sri Chaitanya visited the Kennedy Space Center, NASA and attended a STEM workshop to witness the launching of Ax-4 rocket, learnt many engineering skills and information about advanced technology trends.