Sri Rama showed path to practice to be a good human being: Tridandi Chinajiyar Swami

Hyderabad : Sri Sri Sri Tridandi Chinajiyar Swami said those who practice the part of the Vedas, consider the country as a mother, and India is the only country which salutes to mother first, followed by the father and teacher.

Addressing the Bharata Matha Maha Harathi programme here on Friday, he said that the diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian Republic Day give us a strong resolve and a stepping-stone to India's brilliant potential to Viswa Guru.



Congratulating Union Minister G Kishan Reddy who has been organising the programme to offer Maha Harathi to Mother India in Bhagyanagar much before he became the minister, he said, the spirit is not limited to Republic Day but Mother India gives new energy to all every day.

The land of India has a unique fragrance of love and sharing with others. Recalling the recent building of a grand temple in Ayodhya for Ram Lalla, he said, Sri Ram is an ideal man than god. He lived more like a good human being to teach and a way for a righteous life. Chinna Jiyar said that Rama's love and affection are for all and he entered a rushi, a bird, a tree, water, a demon, a monkey and the like. It is not great to become a god but becoming a good human being is great is the lesson of Rama's life, he added. Rama had disliked the mistake committed by Ravana and not him. It was a man who punished a wrongdoer

The seer said that Mother India gave life to every person in the country and the country adored every person who has come to this country. Though the country was occupied and ruled by invaders by deception, the country had gained its independence with a strong resolve to gain freedom. Mother India gave Rama an example of practising great love, culture and traditions to become a good human being. "Taking Sri Ram as our inspiration, we should stand as ideal human beings with righteousness." Also, Mother India bestows a good life and strength on the leaders who lead the country to realise its greatness and make Indians worthy to inspire others.



Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said the Bharat Mata Mahaharati programme has been organized with patriotism and national feeling under the auspices of the Bharat Mata Foundation. The programme is celebrated to reflect Indian culture. He requested people to continue their cooperation for successfully organising the Mahaharathi programme in future also.



On this occasion, Kishan Reddy congratulated the recently released successful Hanuman movie unit. Teja Sajja is the hero of the Hanuman film and Prashanth Varma is the director who was present at the event. Dance performances performed by cultural artists from different states impressed the audience.