State to have first Muslim community maintained Gaushala

Hyderabad : In order to protect cows and save them from slaughtering, the members of Muslim community are going to establish 'Qidmate Bakar Anjuman' (Gaushala) at Toopran in Medak district.

Shiraj Qureshi, Supreme Court Advocate and Council member of Supreme Court of India and former Member of Madhya Pradesh Haj Samiti; who is in the city on invitation of Dhyan Foundation, which is a spiritual and charitable foundation working pan India to save animals from pain and cruelty by way of 45 plus shelters said, "We are working for protection of cows and its progeny from illegal slaughtering since 2008, all over the country. Our motto is not to slaughter cows and progeny, we file petitions and request governments to prevent illegal slaughter of cows."

Qureshi further said that the illegal slaughtering of cow and their progeny, illegal transportation and illegal storage of beef is happening rampantly. "We consider cow is Allah's creation and is beneficial for all of us humans. Cow's milk is healthy for all and we don't discriminate it as something belonging to one religion, because we respect all the religions and we are all Allah's creation," said Qureshi.

The Muslim delegation conducted a survey across the country and realised that illegal trafficking and slaughtering of cows is taking place, especially in Assam from where they are trafficked to Bangladesh. The delegation also filed a petition in the High Court of Kolkata aiming to prevent cow slaughter on Bakrid, Qureshi added.

Quoting the Telangana State Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act, 1977 (Sections 3, 5, 6, 10, 11), PCA act 1960 (Sections 11, 38), Transport of Animals Rules, 1978 (Section 56 A,B,C) and IPC 428 and 429, Qureshi said all point that the activities of the mafia are illegal and punishable under Indian Law.

Khaiser Ansari, social worker and Bharath First Organization, TS in charge said, "We are constructing a gau shala, Qidmate Bakar Anjuman, at Toopran, the first of its kind gau shala in Telangana maintained by the Muslim community. We will rear cows and take care of them well in this gau shala. It is registered as a society and will have 400 to 500 cows."

Dr Imran Choudhary, Persian scholar, Jamia Milia Islamia said, "We are here in Hyderabad to sensitise government and public against illegal cow slaughter. We will motivate Muslim community from illegal slaughter of cow, though it's tough, but somewhere a beginning has to be made. Illegal slaughter is the cause for disease in the community. Also there will be shortage of milk due to slaughter of milch cows."