State will support green construction: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Stressing the need for new constructions to adhere and support the growing environmental concerns, deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday hoped the green construction sets new benchmarks in the industry.

Speaking on the concluding day of the three-day green property show in city as the chief guest, he said the upcoming constructions should be able to save 50 per cent water and 40 per cent power. He assured that the government will support this kind of green construction. While emphasising that the upcoming residences should be affordable for the common man, he said it was high time construction companies focus on green construction so that the message is taken forward to the next generation.

Bhatti affirmed that the city remains a top destination for global investors. He said given the friendly environment, ample water and power supply and land availability, along with security and friendly government, the city remains the most sought after location in the country. He assured that once the Regional Ring Road is completed, the entire State will be well connected to Hyderabad, and logistics will be much improved setting a fast-paced growth.

Expressing satisfaction for attending an event with a clear message of social responsibility, Bhatti said it gave him immense pleasure for taking part and for Hyderabad hosting the only green property show in the country.

He said the government, which made sure that there are no power cuts in the State – was coming up with an integrated power policy in the coming days. Referring to the inauguration of a 10.5 MW solar power plant in Kothagudem, he said the government will be establishing more such facilities across the State.