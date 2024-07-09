Students, job aspirants taken into custody

Hyderabad: Several members of student organisations, along with numerous DSC job aspirants, were taken into custody on Monday when the student unions attempted to stage a protest at the Commissioner and Director of School Education office in Saifabad.

Hundreds of DSC aspirants and student organisations called a protest to urge the authorities to postpone the recruitment exam by three months. As protesters sat on the road, police intervened and took them into preventive custody. The police shifted them to the Goshamahal police stadium.