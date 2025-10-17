  • Menu
Sviitch RAW Launches 5th Store, Expands Premium Men’s Fashion
Sviitch RAW, the exclusive men’s wear brand, inaugurated its 5th store at Next Heritage Super Market, Manikonda, Hyderabad, in a grand ceremony with IT Minister Sridhar Babu and actor Manchu Manoj. Founded by Kallem Raghavender Reddy, Namburi Raghavender, and Neela Kishore Kumar, the brand blends quality craftsmanship with affordable luxury, using fabrics from Vietnam and Turkey while producing locally.

The event showcased the latest signature collection, emphasizing style, comfort, and confidence for modern men. Praised as a ‘Make in India’ initiative, Sviitch RAW continues its mission to make premium menswear accessible and aims for wider expansion across Telangana and India.

