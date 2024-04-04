  • Menu
T-Hub collaborates with Medtronic

Hyderabad:T-Hub on Wednesday announced its strategic partnership with Medtronic. The collaboration marks a significant leap forward in fostering innovation and growth within India’s health-tech startup ecosystem.

According to SCR officials, with this partnership, MEIC will foster industry collaborations and participate in events like CXO roundtables and innovation workshops to build thought leadership in health-tech R&D, thus ensuring deep immersion into the dynamic landscape of health-tech innovation. T-Hub’s startups will also receive invaluable mentorship, sponsorship, and expert guidance from MEIC, propelling their ventures towards success.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub, said, “This partnership will pave the way for a brighter and healthier future for all.”

