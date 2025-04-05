Take comprehensive measures for flood prevention: GHMC chief

Hyderabad: The heavy rains in Hyderabad on Thursday led to the inundation of various areas and colonies across the city. This has led to widespread submerging of low-lying areas, causing significant disruption to normal life. GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarithi along with officials inspected the rain affected areas in Tolichowki on Friday.

During his visits in Tolichowki, Commissioner K Ilambarithi has directed the officials to prepare a complete action plan to provide a permanent solution to the rains in the city following the flood inflow of Hakimpet area in Tolichowki in Jubilee Hills ward. On Friday, the Commissioner, along with Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, SE Ratnakar and other officials, inspected the flood-affected areas.

Engineering officials informed the Commissioner that floodwaters from Banjara Hills MLA Colony and Lotus Pond are moving from Hakimpet to Balkam Cheruvu. Residents noted that the flooding during rainfall is a result of the HMDA layout, which previously did not lead to flooding. They pointed out that the area experienced less flooding in the past due to the presence of trees before the layout was established, and they expressed concern that the recent rains will exacerbate flooding in Hakimpet due to the soil from the layout.

Ilambarithi instructed that the flood-affected soil be cleared without delay. The Commissioner has tasked the engineering team with developing and presenting a Detailed Project Report (DPR) aimed at implementing a lasting solution to avert similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a major accident was averted when lightning struck an apartment in Tarnaka. A lightning strike was observed on the NVR Snigdha apartment. The residents of the apartment were terrified when the lightning struck with a loud noise and the wall collapsed. The wall was slightly damaged after the lightning struck the 5th floor of the apartment.

The apartment residents said that there was a sudden loud thunderclap. They said that the wall broke and bricks fell into their garden. They said that luckily, no one was there at the time and thus, casualties were averted.