TANA invites the 9th head of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty of Nizams, Raunaq Yar Khan

Hyderabad, July 5, 2023: Telugu Association of North America (TANA), the oldest and biggest Indo-American organization in North America invites His Excellency Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan, who was recently crowned the 9th Nizam of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty to attend the 23rd TANA Conference on July 7th at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia.

TANA delegation led by Ravi Potluri met Highness Raunaq Yar Khan personally and invited him to attend the same.

Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan is one of the city’s most known representatives of the Royalty and philanthropists.

