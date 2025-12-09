Teen brutally murdered by maternal uncle in Warasiguda

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old Intermediate student met a gruesome end in Hyderabad’s Warasiguda area when her maternal uncle allegedly slit her throat with a knife right in front of her mother. The savage attack unfolded inside the victim's home under the Warasiguda police station limits, leaving the community reeling in horror.

The suspect barged into the house and carried out the brutal murder before fleeing the scene, abandoning the bloodied knife and his mobile phone behind. The victim, reported to be aged between 16 and 17, collapsed from massive blood loss and was declared dead at the scene. Witnesses, including the girl's mother, watched helplessly as the relative turned killer.

Warasiguda police swiftly cordoned off the area, with the clues team scouring for forensic evidence and questioning family members. The motive remains shrouded in mystery, and investigators are probing personal grudges or family disputes as the young man remains at large. Authorities believe CCTV footage and the discarded phone could prove crucial in cracking the case.

Neighbours are demanding swift justice amid fears of rising familial violence in Secunderabad. This shocking incident joins a string of brutal crimes targeting youth in Hyderabad, raising alarms about household safety. Police are urging tips from the public to nab the fleeing uncle.