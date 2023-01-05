Telangana Congress split wide open

Hyderabad: The rift between TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and the seniors in the party once again came to fore as the group which had recently raised a banner of revolt against Revanth skipped the one-day training camp for party leaders despite AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge's direction to attend the camp. In a related development, the AICC appointed Manick Thakre as the new incharge for TPCC. This indication was available since morning as Manickam Tagore had exited from all social media groups. It is learnt that he had met Rahul in Rajasthan and informed him that he cannot handle TPCC anymore.

The new incharge Thakre is a senior Congress leader from Maharashtra. He will visit Telangana this week and hold a meeting with TPCC leaders. The high command has tasked him to see that the internal squabbles are put on the backburner.

Amidst these developments, Revanth Reddy in his address said that if the party thinks that by his stepping down, things would change and the party would win elections, he was ready to do so.

A few senior leaders like Jana Reddy, Shabbir Ali, Bhatti Vikramarka and TPCC state campaign in-charge Madhu Yashki Goud who were present were inactive during the sessions.



When Revanth referred to the padayatra of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy in the undivided Andhra Pradesh and how it turned the fortunes of the party, Bhatti reacted saying that YSR had carried all sections with him. Without unity among the leaders in the party Congress cannot gain political advantage from any programmes, he added. He spoke about conditions in the party then and now.

Meanwhile, Revanth demanded BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to explain the latter's stand on water disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States, Polavaram project, Pothireddypady head regulator and other issues pending between the two Telugu states after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. He called upon party leaders to get ready to fight against the KCR government through the people's movement in the coming days.