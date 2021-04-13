Telangana Government makes changes to B Ed eligibility criteria

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday issued changes made to the eligibility criteria for the conduct of TS Education Common Entrance Test-2021, for admission into the two-year B Ed course in the State.

The new criteria laid out two methodologies on which the TS Ed.CET-2021 has to be conducted as per the new guidelines. Accordingly, the entrance will be conducted based on the percentage of seats earmarked under each methodology and following methodology-wise eligibility criteria.

Under the first criteria, 25 per cent of seats have been earmarked for mathematics methodology. In case of physical and biological sciences, it said that 30 per cent of seats interchangeable, keeping 10 per cent of minimum seats and a maximum of 20 per cent of seats in each methodology. In case of social sciences, English and oriental languages methodology, 45 per cent of seats interchangeable, keeping a minimum of 5 per cent of the seats in English methodology, and a 5 per cent of seats minimum in oriental language methodology. And, 15 per cent of minimum seats put together in English and oriental language methodologies.

The methodology-wise eligibility criteria for mathematics methodology, candidates with BA, BSc with mathematics as one of the group subjects; BE. B Tech with mathematics and BCA candidates with mathematics at intermediate level as group subject are eligible to appear for the exam.

In case of physical sciences, candidates with B Sc who have studied physics or chemistry or allied subjects under Part-II group subjects. Also, candidates with BE, B Tech with physics or chemistry subjects. Besides, BCA candidates with Physical sciences (physics and chemistry) at the Intermediate level as group subject are eligible to apply.

Biological science candidates with B Sc and B Sc Home Science, who have studied Botany or Zoology or allied subjects under Part-II groups subjects and BCA students with biological sciences at intermediate level as group subjects are eligible to appear for biological sciences exam.

For social sciences, all candidates with BA with social sciences subjects, B.Com, BBM, BBA and BCA students with social science at intermediate level as group subjects are eligible to apply. In case of English, candidates with BA in Special English, English Literature, MA English alone are eligible.

In case of Oriental Languages, candidates with BA Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Arabic, Sanskrit as one of the optional or candidates with Literature (BA-L) in Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Arabic and Sanskrit and similarly, candidates with BA Oriental Languages in Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Arabic and Sanskrit. Besides, candidates with a Masters degree in Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Arabic and Sanskrit are eligible to appear for the exam.