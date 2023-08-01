Telangana Government to provide smartphones to Asha Workers and pay their bills

Hyderabad: Stating that the medical sector was strengthened in the state, the Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that the government can tackle bigger health emergencies than Corona.











The Health Minister was speaking on the occasion of the launching of Amma Vodi Ambulance by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Necklace Roads here on Tuesday. The Health Minister said he was happy to induct 466 state-of-art emergency vehicles at one go. When Telangana was formed there were 316 ambulances now the number has increased to 466 if there was one 108 vehicle per one lakh population, now there is one vehicle for 75,000 population. The Amma Vodi vehicle serves 4000 people per day and 108 vehicles serve 2,000 people.











Harish Rao said that CM KCR was implementing the program of 100 bedded hospitals for each constituency in the state and about 50000 beds were made available in the government hospitals by virtue of one medical college per district. Four TIMS at four corners of the city are also under construction, the minister said.











The Minister said that while there were scams in the Congress and BJP ruled states there were schemes in Telangana.



The minister further said that the cell phone bills of Asha workers will be paid by the government. The government would also provide smartphones for the newly appointed Asha worker in Hyderabad area. He said that earlier the average ambulance time was 30 minutes but now it has come down to 15 minutes. "We are trying to keep the Ambulance in a dynamic position. We are increasing the wages of the employees of 108 services in four slabs," said Harish Rao.