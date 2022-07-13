Telangana Govt sanctions Rs 50 cr for bank-linked subsidy for minorities

Hyderabad: The State government has sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the implementation of 'Bank Linked Subsidy - Economic Support Scheme' for minorities for the financial year 2022-23 by calling fresh applications through Online Beneficiary Management & Monitoring System (OBMMS) web portal.

State Minority Finance Corporation chairman Mohd Imtiyaz Ishaq said the eligible minorities can avail loans of category-I (Rs 1 lakh with 80 per cent subsidy) and category-II (Rs 2 lakh with 70 per cent subsidy) under the bank-linked Subsidy by applying through OBMMS web portal. He thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning Rs 50 crore towards implementation of the bank-linked subsidy for poor minorities in the State.

The complete guidelines and schedule for calling applications will be communicated shortly. All applications of the previous years will be closed. For the past four years more than 1.5 lakh applications were pending.