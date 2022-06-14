Telangana Govt schools face English hiccups

Hyderabad: From this academic year, English medium is being introduced in all government schools across Telangana from class 1 to 8 on Monday. Also, under the 'Badi Bata' programme (enrollment programme) on the first-day, the government schools received good number of admissions.

Overall, 75,000 students got enrolled in the government schools across Telangana. But the main drawback is that many don't have sufficient classrooms; there is a crunch of teaching staff.

Satish, a headmaster of Government High School, Jeedimetla, said, "Under the 'Badi Bata' we have received good student enrollment. Around 50 students got enrolled; in coming days many more students would be enrolled. But our concern is where we will make them sit. Also, our school has a crunch of teachers, we are in need of six more teachers, as English medium is introduced, but there are no proper teachers to teach subjects."

Said a teacher of Government High School, Secunderabad, "State government has taken a good initiative of introducing English mode of education in all the government schools. But the government is not bothered about appointing teaching staff. In almost all schools there is a shortage of teachers. Our main concern is how we will manage without teaching staff. It is high time at least now in this academic year teachers should be appointed."

According to Chava Ravi, Telangana State United Teachers' Federation (TSUTF), under the 'Badi Bata' programme, the government schools are receiving an overwhelming response. But if there are no proper facilities then what is the use of getting new admissions. As many as 21,000 teacher posts are vacant across Telangana in government school. Many government schools are in a dilapidated condition. Many schools are in need of additional classrooms along with furniture. Many representations were given to the Education department to provide facilities and also to fill teacher's vacant posts.