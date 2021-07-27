Telangana High Court hears Chennamaneni Ramesh's citizenship plea

Hyderabad : The Telangana High Court on Tuesday heard the citizenship case of TRS legislator Chennamaneni Ramesh and asked his counsel to submit the related documents in a book form.

The petitioner's counsel told the court that the MLA was an Indian citizen and that he had gone to Germany as an Indian citizen.

However, his rival Adi Srinivas's counsel reiterated that Ramesh was a German citizen adding that he was still living in that country.

Ramesh had approached the court challenging the decision of Union Home Ministry canceling his citizenship by terming him a German citizen. Adi Srinivas had approached the HC alleging that Ramesh had dual citizenship.