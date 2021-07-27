Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Telangana High Court hears Chennamaneni Ramesh's citizenship plea

Telangana High Court
x

Telangana High Court

Highlights

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday heard the citizenship case of TRS legislator Chennamaneni Ramesh and asked his counsel to submit the related documents in a book form.

Hyderabad : The Telangana High Court on Tuesday heard the citizenship case of TRS legislator Chennamaneni Ramesh and asked his counsel to submit the related documents in a book form.

The petitioner's counsel told the court that the MLA was an Indian citizen and that he had gone to Germany as an Indian citizen.

However, his rival Adi Srinivas's counsel reiterated that Ramesh was a German citizen adding that he was still living in that country.

Ramesh had approached the court challenging the decision of Union Home Ministry canceling his citizenship by terming him a German citizen. Adi Srinivas had approached the HC alleging that Ramesh had dual citizenship.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X