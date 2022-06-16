Telangana High Court orders not to collect late fee penalty on fitness renewal of vehicles

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court ruled that transport vehicle owners are not liable to pay late fee penalty of Rs 50 a day to renew fitness of their vehicles. The transport drivers and various unions had demanded the government to put on hold the Central Motor Vehicle Act to collect penalty for autos and other vehicles.

A writ petition was filed by auto-rickshaw owner Moiz Khan and others, against the collection of late fee, as the enhanced fee came into effect from April 1 this year. The ministry had issued the notification on October 4 last year. A majority of auto-rickshaw and cab drivers are facing difficulties to pay penalties in thousands. Implementation of new rates has left motorists fuming.

Khan mentioned in his petition "I have been asked to pay Rs 21,650 as late fee for the fitness renewal of my vehicle. I have no difficulty in paying the enhanced amounts; am only concerned with the penalty or the late payment charges that are imposed by authorities."

After the petition was filed, the High Court said the amendment does not apply to vehicles which are below 15 years of age. Consequently, it directed authorities to renew the fitness certificates of vehicles without insisting on payment of late fee penalty.

The HC order said authorities should not insisting on payment of late fees for renewal of fitness certificate of the petitioner's six three-wheeler autos (AP 12 V 8012, TS 10 UB 8034, TS 09 UC 3776, TS 13 UB 1150, TS 09 UC 4854 and TS 11 UB 8193) with the expiry of fitness certificate on the ground of the Amended Rules of Rule 81 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules amended vide (23 amendment) Rules, 2021 is illegal, as the amendment does not apply to the vehicles. It ordered renewal of the fitness certificate without insisting on payment of late fee for each day.

After the HC passed orders not to implement the late fee for the six autos, various unions, including the Telangana Taxi Drivers' Joint Action Committee, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union, Telangana Auto Joint Action Committee, Telangana Lorry Drivers' JAC, Tours and Travels and other associations demanded the government to put a hold the Act.

Telangana Auto Drivers JAC member A Sathi Reddy said there are thousands of auto drivers and cabbies who are facing difficulties. "We request the government to consider and withdraw the compound interest imposed and the excess fee to help the poor to stand on their own," he added