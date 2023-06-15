Live
- Rajamahendravaram: Caring for underweight children through adoption
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 15 June 2023
- Delhi University kickstarts admission process for UG courses
- Prohibitory orders in Uttarakhand ahead of ‘mahapanchayat’
- Telangana: Basara IIIT student dies in a suspicious circumstances, suicide suspected
- SC irked over failure to update Punjab Civil Services Rules
- Mann writes to PM Modi, opposes move to give water to Himachal Pradesh
- West Godavari district: Collector P Prashanthi inaugurates MIC training
- Machilipatnam: Foolproof security for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s public meeting tomorrow
- KTR lauds AP CM, TTD for taking up TS temples renovation
Telangana: IT sleuths continue raids on BRS leaders for the second day
The Income Tax sleuths continue raids on the BRS leaders for the second consecutive day and searches are going on at the residences of Bhuvanagiri MLA Pailla Shekhar Reddy, Nagar Kurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy, and MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy
The Income Tax sleuths continue raids on the BRS leaders for the second consecutive day and searches are going on at the residences of Bhuvanagiri MLA Pailla Shekhar Reddy, Nagar Kurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy and MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy. IT officials identified three leaders as partners in Mainland Digital Technology.
The IT searches are going on in the corporate office in Ameerpet along with the JC Brothers showroom. Marri Janadhan Reddy runs several businesses under the names of JC Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd, JC Holdings Pvt Ltd and Marri Project Pvt Ltd. IT attacks are also continuing in Marri's Kothur Pipe Company.
The Income Tax department has focussed on Projects of Pailla and also on the companies where leaders' wives and family members are directors. The IT officers reportedly collected key documents and information.