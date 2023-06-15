Telangana: IT sleuths continue raids on BRS leaders for the second day

The Income Tax sleuths continue raids on the BRS leaders for the second consecutive day and searches are going on at the residences of Bhuvanagiri MLA Pailla Shekhar Reddy, Nagar Kurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy and MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy. IT officials identified three leaders as partners in Mainland Digital Technology.



The IT searches are going on in the corporate office in Ameerpet along with the JC Brothers showroom. Marri Janadhan Reddy runs several businesses under the names of JC Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd, JC Holdings Pvt Ltd and Marri Project Pvt Ltd. IT attacks are also continuing in Marri's Kothur Pipe Company.

The Income Tax department has focussed on Projects of Pailla and also on the companies where leaders' wives and family members are directors. The IT officers reportedly collected key documents and information.