Telangana medicare in pink of health

Hyderabad: Telangana is among the top States in providing healthcare. One among four persons are being provided government health cover, whereas in the country the coverage is one among nine. However, health experts want a better policy for the middle class.

According to reports, coupled with the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat and Arogasri, there are 90 lakh beneficiaries in Telangana availing health coverage. As per data released by the government in the Rajya Sabha, the total number of beneficiaries are 90,10,000, including 29,02,621 under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna and 61,07,379 under the Arogasri scheme. As per data, Telangana has health coverage of 23.6 per cent. In the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh the coverage has been 26 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu (19 per cent).

Health experts said while the coverage has been showing an upward trend, the middle-class section has been left out. Quoting a report by NITI Ayog, the TS-IMA Scientific Committee Convener Dr Kiran Madala said: ‘India is missing the middle section’ as only the poor are being covered under the government sector. The upper class opts for private insurance, but the middle class don’t have State-owned coverage. Better the government should form a policy to cover these uncovered sections, he said.

Madala said small packages for treatments in Ayushman Bharat and having a better scheme like Aroyasri were some reasons for less penetration of the Central scheme in the Telugu State. Giving example, he said for trauma the package in Arogyasri is Rs 30,000, whereas in Ayushman Bharat it is Rs 20,000 hence the corporates are favouring the Arogasri. The scheme has been good in north India because lack of facilities in those States.

In terms of coverage for different States, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of beneficiaries, 1.8 crore, including 1.3 crore under the Ayushman Bharat followed by Tamil Nadu, which has 1.4 crore, including 86 lakh.The lowest in terms of coverage is Lakshadweep, with 12,523 beneficiaries and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with 23,000 beneficiaries.