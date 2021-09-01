Telangana: Over 2.25L get jabs in single day

Hyderabad: A total of 2,25,050 people had been vaccinated in a single day at both government and private Covid Vaccination Centres (CVC) across Telangana on August 30 according to the bulletin issued by the State health department.

As many as 1,51,603 citizens among the total were administered the first dose while 73,447 persons received the second on Monday. According to details provided by the State Health Department a total of 1,78,77,363 doses were administrated in the state so far.

About 1,32,87,349 among them are first and 45,90,014 were administered two doses. So far, since the launch of the Covid vaccination drive on January 16, a total of 1.78 crore individuals in Telangana have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine.

A total of 89,86,718 persons aged above 45 years have been vaccinated out of which 59,24,014 have received the first jab while 30,62,704 have received both doses. In the age group between 18 years to 44 years, about 78,23,858 individuals have been vaccinated among them 67,42,676 have administrated first dose while 10,81,182 people are administered with both the doses. About 2.2 crore population is eligible for vaccination in Telangana. The State Health Department is focusing on first dose and it is near to reach the targeted population. Later the second dose will be administrated.