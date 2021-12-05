Telangana: Software Engineer family commits suicide due to debts in Patancheru in Hyderabad

In a tragic incident, Chandrakant Rao, a software engineer, committed suicide by hanging himself due to debt in Vidyut Nagar colony under Tellapur municipality following which his wife and children jumped into a pond and committed suicide. Chandrakant Rao did Mechanical Engineering in 2004-08 at the College of Engineering, Dundigal, and previously worked at several leading software companies and currently employed at TCS and settled. He has been doing trails to go to America 3, 4 years ago that was in vain. He used credit cards for it and became depressed as the interest rates went up due to untimely payments and made more debts to pay them off.

At the same time, he took a loan and built a house locally. However, he was further financially damaged as no one came for rent due to. His wife's father also provided financial assistance. Chandrakantha Rao became severely depressed as problems surrounded him.

Meanwhile, his friends said that four months ago these problems were more and was leading a happy with his wife and children in the recent past. They said they did not know what happened in the house on Thursday evening and asserted that the deceased went to his room and locked the door and committed suicide.

The locals have expressed that financial difficulties caused Lavanya and her children to jump into the Jogipeta pond and commit suicide after leaving home. Their bodies were brought to Vidyut Nagar Colony on Friday night. The police set up heavy security to prevent any untoward incidents during that time. The funeral was held at the Ramachandrapuram Cemetery. On Saturday night, Lavanya's father complained to the police that his in-laws were responsible for his daughter's death. The police said they had not received any complaint seeking an explanation from the police on the matter.