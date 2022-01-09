Telangana stares at night curfew, other curbs as Covid cases see spike

Hyderabad: The State Government will take a final decision regarding imposing Covid restrictions either on Monday or Tuesday if the cases continue to rise.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting with officials on Saturday, felt that if necessary restrictions like night curfew, 50 per cent occupancy in cinema theatres, bars, pubs and function halls are on the cards after the Sankranti festival. Extension of holidays to all educational institutions till January end is also not ruled out.

As the number of the Covid cases spiked to nearly 3,000 per day and the officials feel that the number of positive cases may cross 5,000 in a week's time. The government is finalising an action plan to impose restrictions on the movement of people till January end. Though the Covid cases were on the rise, there are no serious cases, observed officials.

"If number of people getting hospitalised increases rapidly then the government will have to enforce restrictions," said officials. If the government decides to impose night curfew it would be between 10 pm and 6 am. This would lead to reduction in functioning of cinema theatres and other entertainment zones like clubs and pubs. The managements will be permitted to organise events only with 50 per cent of the capacity.

Officials said that the managements of the establishments have been directed to come out with some extra Covid safety measures by controlling the visitors flow during Sankranti festive season. Postive cases were increasing fast in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal - Malkajgiri, Nalgonda and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. A few restrictions on public transportation may also be imposed in the urban areas. In Hyderabad, the TSRTC may cancel some city bus services in crowded places in the evening.