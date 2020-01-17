Telangana TDP to observe NTR death anniversary tomorrow

Domalguda: Former chairman of Telangana Telugu Desam party Saibaba said the party would organise programmes at every division in the city commemorating 24th death anniversary of the party founder NT Rama Rao on January 18. He was speaking at a press meet organised at the party Hyderabad district office here on Thursday.

Speaking to media, Saibaba said that programmes would begin with hoisting of the party flag, followed by garlanding of NTR portrait, paying tributes to their leader and free lunch. He said that the party division leaders would take the responsibility of organising the programme at the respective division offices. Similarly, tributes would be paid to their founder at NTR Ghat at 8 am on Saturday, followed by a 'Amarajyothi' rally from NTR statue at Rasoolpura to NTR Ghat, he said.

District party leaders would pay tributes to NTR at district party office at 9 am, he said. Saibaba urged party cadre to organise social service and charitable activities on the day in their respective divisions. Among those who participated in the press meet include Nallela Kishore, P Balraj Goud, Peddoju Ravindrachari, P Ashok Raja Choudhari, Vijayasri and others.