Telangana vigilance commissioner bats for energy efficiency to drive climate action

Hyderabad: Telangana Vigilance Commissioner MG Gopal has urged the adoption of a comprehensive energy efficiency strategy, stressing its importance in achieving India’s climate goals. With over 35 years of public service, Gopal underlined that energy efficiency is not only essential for environmental sustainability but also for economic growth.

India has committed to reducing one billion tonnes of carbon emissions, cutting GDP emission intensity by 45 per cent by 2030, and achieving net zero by 2070. According to Gopal, southern states, particularly Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, will play a decisive role in reaching these national targets. “If adopted on a large scale, energy efficiency in these states alone could cut global emissions by nearly 20 per cent,” he noted.

During consultations with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Gopal shared his views on innovative environmental initiatives, including BEE’s ADEETIE scheme, which supports MSMEs in adopting energy-efficient technologies. He highlighted its potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while boosting competitiveness and long-term sustainability.

ADEETIE Scheme Key Features: Rs1,000 crore outlay, with Rs875 crore for interest subvention; Subsidized loans from Rs10 lakh to Rs15 crore; Interest subvention of 5 per cent (Micro & Small) and 3 per cent (Medium); Minimum 10 per cent energy savings required; Target sectors: pharmaceuticals, textiles, food processing, steel re-rolling, ceramics, among others; Expected investments of Rs9,000 crore in coming years. The scheme is projected to deliver up to 20 per cent energy savings in Telangana’s Medak pharmaceutical cluster, with similar results anticipated in other industrial hubs across India.

Commending Telangana’s embrace of national programs such as UJALA (Affordable LEDs for All), e-Mobility, and the Clean and Green Energy Policy 2025, Gopal said these reflect the State’s strong commitment to ecological and economic progress. He also pointed to the Musi River Development Project, which aims to combine environmental restoration with economic revitalization.