Telangana’s renowned GI artworks showcased to Guv

Hyderabad: A team from the Intellectual Property Rights Awareness Society (IPRAS) met Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, at Raj Bhavan on...

Hyderabad: A team from the Intellectual Property Rights Awareness Society (IPRAS) met Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. During the meeting, Telangana’s rich Geographical Indication (GI) heritage was showcased through the presentation of three exquisite art forms — Silver Filigree of Karimnagar, Cheriyal Painting, and Nirmal Painting.

Vinay, representing the traditional Cheriyal Painting artisans, and Sattwik, representing Karimnagar Silver Filigree, presented their GI crafts to the Governor. Noel Robinson Michael, Treasurer, IPRAS, presented the Nirmal Painting, symbolizing the artistic excellence of Telangana.

Subhajit Saha, Founder of IPRAS, briefed the Governor on Telangana’s GI products and proposed the establishment of a GI Pavilion at the Salar Jung Museum to promote the state’s unique handicrafts and traditional art forms and also he proposed an innovative and culturally enriching initiative — “GI-on-Wheels: Promoting Telangana’s Heritage through TSRTC Bus Art.”

