Three new veterinary colleges will be built in the state, says Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana State Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that steps will soon be taken to establish new veterinary colleges in Siddipet, Nizamabad and Nalgonda districts. The new veterinary clinic complex built at a cost of Rs.12.75 crore was inaugurated in the premises of PV Narsimha Rao Veterinary University in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad along with Minister Sabita Indra Reddy.



Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the university would train veterinarians according to the number of animals in the state. He said University medicine, gynaecology, diagnosis lab and smart class rooms are all available in one building for the students.

The minister He said that endoscopy, scanning and blood bank will be made available soon, and Telangana government has the honour of setting up a veterinary clinical complex with state-of-the-art equipment to attract students from other states as well.