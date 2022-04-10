TiE to hold global summit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) will host TiE Global Summit 2022 here from December 12 – 14 this year.

The summit will focus on future technology, new age entrepreneurship and sustainability, said BJ Arun, chairman, TIE Global Board of Trustees. New age entrepreneurship covers startups on steroids, alternate funding and unicorns. Sustainability would focus on SDGs majorly on agriculture, water & energy.

The summit is expected to record a footfall of over 2000 global entrepreneurs bringing together the entrepreneurial ecosystem spanning 6 continents, Arun added. Over 500 charter members from across the globe, more than 1500 entrepreneurs, over 200 industry experts, 150 plus speakers, 100 plus venture capitalists, over 100 angel investors, and more than 250 global mentors, government officials and world leaders are expected to attend, Suresh Raju, President TiE Hyderabad who is also the Co-Chair for the Global Summit, said.

The summit will host global competitions such as the following, Murali Bukkapatnam, Vice Chairman - TiE Global Board of Trustees and Co-Chair for the Global Summit said. TiE Global Summit is the annual flagship conference of TiE Global where each year TiE Chapters collaborate to bring the best in a class of content.