Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday expressed his confidence that the BRS party is going to achieve good results in the undivided Khammam district this time.





2. In order to clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupati.





3. Hyderabad: After continually refusing, BRS MLA Rohit Reddy finally appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as officials questioned him for over six hours on Monday and asked him to show up again on Tuesday.





4. 5 MLAs from Medchal Dist express dissent over Labour Min Ch Malla Reddy Five MLAs allege that the minister was giving away posts repeatedly to his followers and not taking into consideration their suggestion to give posts to their followers









5. Pomp and grandeur are back as Christmas is around the corner. Streets are seen blooming with melodious tunes of carols, various churches in the city are see seen lit with colourful lights for Christmas celebration.



























