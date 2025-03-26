TPCC spokesperson praises Minister for fact-based responses

Hyderabad: TPCC Spokesperson V Yogeshwar Reddy said that State Legislative Affairs, IT, and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has been effectively countering Opposition criticism with fact-based responses on every issue.

While the Opposition continues to make baseless allegations and spread misinformation, he said that the Minister has been presenting solid data and well-researched arguments. The Opposition raised concerns over investments, industrial growth, IT sector progress, and budget utilisation. However, Sridhar Babu responded with precise figures and facts, leaving the Opposition speechless, Reddy said, adding that the State government is executing a long-term strategy to elevate the State’s economy to a trillion-dollar level.

When the Opposition questioned government expenditure, investment policies, and budget management, the Minister provided clear statistical evidence, reinforcing the government’s transparency, he said, pointing out that every project’s budget utilisation was explained with supporting data, and that opposition misinformation was effectively challenged with verifiable facts.