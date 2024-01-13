Traffic curbs for International Kite Festival from today

Hyderabad: The city police issued a traffic advisory in view of the Sixth International Kite and Sweet Festival-2024 to be held from January 13 to 15 at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad. The police advised people to avoid the surrounding roads of Parade Grounds.

According to the police, only on a need basis the road between Tivoli X-roads to Plaza X-roads will be closed; traffic will be diverted at the junctions from 10 am to 10 pm. Traffic congestion is expected at Alugaddabavi X roads, Sangeeth X roads, YMCA X roads, Patny X roads, SBH X roads, CTO Junction, Brook Bond Junction, Tivoli Junction, Sweekar Upakar Junction, Secunderabad Club, Tadbund x roads and Centre Point, Diamond Point, Bowenpally X roads, Rasoolpura, Begumpet and Paradise.

People can park their vehicles inside the Parade Ground - East Gate Parking Left Side (green pass holders only), inside Parade Ground - West Gate Parking Right side (VIP parking), Chief Engineering Office. opposite Parade ground East Gate, Cantonment Ground, opposite Upkaar (red pass holders), Gymkhana Cricket Ground, Gymkhana Football ground, Bison Polo ground, Dhobi Ghat ground, PG College ground, Wesley College, Centenary High School, near Surabhi Garden and Lamba Theatre bylane.

The police requested passengers intending to travel by evening trains from Secunderabad station and by RTC buses from Jubilee Bus Station to start early to reach the railway station well in time. They are advised to utilise the Metro Rail Services. The police requested commuters to follow the traffic updates on their social media platforms @Hyderabad Traffic Police facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and @HYDTP (Twitter handle). In case of any emergency during travel, people can call traffic helpline 9010203626 for assistance. The police asked citizens to use alternative routes to reach their destination and cooperate with the traffic police.