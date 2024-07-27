Traffic police issues advisory for Lal Darwaza Bonalu

Hyderabad: In view of Simhavahini Sri Mahankali Bonalu celebrations at Lal Darwaza on Sunday and the elephant procession from Akkanna Madanna temple to Nayapul on Monday, the police issued a traffic restriction for both days.

According to the police, traffic diversions on Sunday will be imposed from 4 to 11 pm. Traffic will not be allowed from Nehru Statue Lal Darwaza towards Simhavahini Sri Mahankali Lal Darwaza Temple Road. Traffic coming from Himmatpura and Shamsheergunj will not be allowed towards Lal Darwaza; it will be diverted at Nagulchintha towards Gowlipura/Sudha talkies. Traffic from Chandrayangutta/Kandikalgate and Uppuguda will not be allowed towards Lal Darwaza; it will be diverted at Out Post Chatrinaka towards Gowlipura/Nagulchinta.

Traffic diversions on Monday will be imposed from 11 am to 11 pm. Traffic from MBNR X Road will not be allowed towards Lal Darwaza temple; it will be diverted at Engine Bowli towards Jahanuma, Goshala, Tadban,, or Goshala Misri Gunj and Khilwath. Traffic from Engine Bowli will be diverted at Shamsheergunj.

Motorists from Pancha Mohalla (Charminar) will not be allowed towards Nagulchinta; they will be diverted towards Hari Bowli, Olga Hotel, and Misrigunj. Traffic from Chadarghat will not be allowed towards Salarjung Museum Road; it will be diverted at SJ Rotary towards Purani Haveli road, Shivaji Bridge, and Chaderghat; traffic from Mirchowk and Moghalpura will not be allowed towards Hari Bowli “X” Roads; it will be diverted at Mir Ka Daira towards Moghalpura water tank.

Traffic from Khilwath/Moosabowli will not be allowed towards Laad Bazar; it will be diverted at Motigalli “T” junction towards Khilwat playground or Moosa Bowli. Traffic from Khilwat playground will not be allowed towards Himmathpura; it will be diverted at Olga Junction towards Fateh Darwaza, Misrigunj.

Devotees can park their vehicles at Devi Plywood, Shalibanda, Alka Theatre open place at Nagula Chinta, Arya Vysya Mandir, opposite Sudha Theatre Lane, VDP School Ground, Charminar bus terminus, Delhi Gate, the main road between Madina X Roads and Engine Bowli.

The TG and APSRTC buses will not be allowed towards Charminar, Falaknuma, and Nayapool; they will have to terminate at Old CBS, Afzalgunj, Darulshifa X Roads, Chatrinaka, and Engine Bowli and will have to take alternate routes available.

The police requested devotees park their vehicles at the designated parking places only in an orderly fashion. The commuters are requested to take alternative routes to reach their destinations to avoid traffic congestion.

In case of any emergency during travel, commuters are requested to call the traffic helpline at 9010203626 for assistance. All commuters and devotees are requested to follow the traffic advisory and cooperate with the police.