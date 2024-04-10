Traffic restrictions between Sitafalmandi and Lallaguda for 30 days

Hyderabad: Inorder to maintain a smooth flow of traffic, prevent danger and inconvenience to commuters, Hyderabad traffic police issued traffic restrictions in connection with the on-going construction works of ‘MMTS Phase-II track connectivity between Sitafalmandi and Lallaguda extension of RUB 1B (Mettuguda to Chilkalguda) at Allagudabavi on inner Ring Road.

During the construction works of RUB 1B, traffic will be diverted through RUB 1A from April 10 to May 9, for a period of 30 days. As a result, traffic flow from Tarnaka towards Sangeet X Roads/Chilkalguda will be slowed down. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes and consider the following alternative routes to reach their destinations.

Commuters travelling from Tarnaka/Lalapet and heading towards Sangeeth X Roads/Chilkalguda X Roads are advised to take the Sitaphalmandi Flyover route, Chilkalguda.

For those commuting from Malkajgiri, Mirzalguda/Lallaguda and heading towards Sangeeth X Roads/Chilkalguda X Roads are requested to take the Tukaramgate RUB route, Tukaramgate, West Marredpally, and St John Rotary.

The police requested that the citizens take note of the construction work and use alternative routes to reach their destinations. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. Citizens are requested to contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline at 9010203626 for assistance or travel guidance.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police seek citizens' cooperation in traffic regulation along these routes.