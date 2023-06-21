Traffic restrictions for Telangana Martyrs Memorial inaugural tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police issued a traffic advisory on Thursday, in view of the inauguration of Telangana Martyrs Memorial, beside the boat club in Tank Bund.

According to the police, traffic congestion is expected due to vehicular movement of invitees from 3 pm to 9 pm. Certain traffic diversions will be in place to avert inconvenience to general public commuting. The traffic diversions will be in place for uninterrupted movement of traffic.

Traffic will not be allowed in between VV Statue – Necklace Rotary – NTR Marg and Telugu Thalli Junction and vice versa. Traffic coming from Khairtabad/Punjagutta/Somajiguda and intending to go towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at VV Statue towards Shadan–Nirankari. From Nirankari/Chintalbasthi and intending to go towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed to use Khairtabad flyover. From Iqbal Minar Junction and intending to go towards NTR Marg/Tank Bund will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Thalli starting fly over.

The motorist coming from Budha Bhavan and intending to go towards Necklace road and NTR Marg will not be allowed and diverted at Nallagutta X Road. From Liberty, Ambedkar Statue and intending to go towards NTR Marg will not be allowed and diverted towards Iqbal Minar Junction. From Ranigunj/Karbala/Kavadiguda will not be allowed towards Tank Bund and will be diverted at Children Park towards lower Tank Bund (In case of closure of Tank Bund on need basis)

The commuters coming from BRKR Bhavan intending to go towards NTR Marg will not be allowed and diverted towards Iqbal Minar Junction. From Bada Ganesh lane towards Imax/Necklace Rotary and towards Mint lane will be diverted at Bada Ganesh towards Rajdoot lane. From Secunderabad towards the upper Tank Bund will not be allowed and diverted towards the lower Tank Bund at the sailing club.

Police said, NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road and Lumbini Park, will be closed on Thursday in view of Telangana Martyrs Memorial Inauguration.

Junctions to be avoided, VV Statue (Khairtabad), Old Saifabad PS, Ravindra Bharathi, Mint Compound Road, Telugu Thalli, Necklace Rotary, Nallagutta, Katta Maisamma (Lower Tank Bund), Tank Bund, Liberty, Karbala, Children’s Park and Ranigunj.

Police requested the invitees to alight and park their vehicles in the designated places only. Commuters are appealed to follow traffic updates on our social media [email protected] Traffic Police facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and @HYDP (Twitter handle). In case of any emergency in travel, kindly call our traffic help line 9010203626 for travel assistance.