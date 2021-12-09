Travelling on city roads unsafe: Vijayashanti

Hyderabad: BJP leader Vijayashanti on Wednesday said the recent road accidents caused by drunken driving shows how committed the State government was towards lives of people.

She observed that the situation in Telangana was such that "it is not sure whether people travelling on roads would return homes alive. Travelling on the Hyderabad roads is like hell for people. While drunkards are killing people, the State government is doing nothing to stop these accidents.

The actor-turned politician stated that four persons have died in accidents in Gandipet, Narsingi, Madhapur and Banjara Hills, while several others were injured. It was found that persons responsible were in inebriated condition. Whenever accidents take place, authorities take up a special drive on drunken driving for a few days and later forget it.

"The persons responsible come out on bail", said Vijayashanti, adding that almost 800 people have lost their lives because of drunkards.