Tremors in Hyderabad's Borabanda again, residents panic

People in Borabanda and neighbouring areas in Hyderabad were left in panic after mild tremors in the area on Sunday. The intensity was 0.8 on the richter scale.

Residents in the area rushed out of their homes when they felt the tremors and a tem of National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) reached the place to monitor the situation. The officials installed seismographic machines at some places in Borabanda and nearby places.

Local residents said that they have experienced a similar phenomenon around the same time in 2017.

Last time, the people experienced the tremors on Friday night which left them to sleep outside their home throughout the night. The officials recorded tremors 1.5 on the richter scale. Locals said that the earth shook for about 15 times between 8.30 pm to 9.00 pm.

On Friday, tremors were felt at Jubilee Hills, SPR Hills, Allapur, Borabanda site 3, Rahamat Nagar. People in Borabanda rushed out of their houses again when they experienced the tremors again at 11.25 pm on the same day.

Dr D Srinagesh, Chief Scientist at NGRI and expert in Seismology and Earthquake Hazard said that they will find if there is any relation between tremors and heavy rain as the area experienced a similar situation in 2017 after heavy rains.