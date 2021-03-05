TRS deploys battery of KTR's aides for Nagarjunsagar bypoll fight

Hyderabad: As the TRS begins preparations for the upcoming Nagarjunsagar by-elections, the party leadership has appointed MLAs as in-charges for each of the seven mandals in the constituency. The team of leaders are said to be the close aides of the TRS working President KT Rama Rao.

However, though the Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for the bye election, the ruling party has already initiated a plan of action to win it. It is said that the Dubbaka polls has taught TRS a lesson.

According to party leaders, the Chennur MLA Balka Suman has been appointed as the incharge for Peddapur Mandal, Ramagundam MLA K Chander is given the responsibility of Anumula Mandal.

While, the Devarakonda MLA Ravindra Kumar has been appointed as the incharge for Tirumalagiri Mandal, Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy has been given the incharge for Gurrampode Mandal, Miryalguda MLA, N Bhaskar Rao is made the incharge for Nidamanuru, Mahabubabad MLA, for Tripuraram Mandal, B Shankar Naik has been appointed as incharge and the Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy has been appointed in-charge for Madgulapally.

Moreover, the MLAs have been directed to stay in the constituency with their followers until the elections are held. It is said that the MLAs will plunge into massive campaigning.

While, a few MLAs including Suman, Jeevan Reddy, Chander, Shankar Naik and others have already taken up meetings in their respective mandals. They were seen speaking about the schemes of the government including Rythu Bandhu, Pensions and others which they said were given even during the difficult Covid times also.

The leaders were also directed to initiate door-to-door campaigning, meetings and padayatras along with their teams.