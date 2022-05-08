TRS goes all out against Rahul, calls him a political tourist

Hyderabad: The TRS leaders including Ministers go all out against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calling him a political tourist and the Warangal declaration as an attempt to overcome internal differences in the party. Several leaders including Ministers S Niranjan Reddy, T Srinivas Yadav, MLAs A Jeevan Reddy, K Vidyasagar Rao, Danam Nagender, M Gopinath, M Gopal, K Venkatesh, M Gopal, B Suman and others addressed separate press conferences to target the Congress leaders.

Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy alleged that the Congress has a history of creating bloodshed in Telangana. "This is the party which made the president talk about giving a separate State and delayed it by ten years causing the deaths of hundreds of youth. Today they are coming to console the youth, which is nothing but murderers are coming for consoling," said Niranjan Reddy, alleging that though people have taught a lesson to Rahul Gandhi in 2014, 2019, he had not learnt the lesson.

The Agriculture Minister asked why schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Beema were not being implemented by the Congress States. The people of Punjab ousted the Congress party for not implementing poll promises made in 2017 and defeated a chief minister, he said. Quoting a report of a foundation, the Minister said that Congress did not implement 65 per cent of its manifesto and BJP was at 50 to 56 per cent. He demanded the schemes of Telangana should be implemented in the Congress and BJP-ruled states.

He challenged the Congress and BJP to order an inquiry if they have proof of corruption against the TRS government. Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the Warangal meeting was like Congress Sangharshana Sabha. "The Congress leaders should tell whether the declaration was for the state or for the country?

The farmers are demanding MSP and it is in the purview of the Central government, is Congress dreaming of coming into power in the Centre? The Congress could not win a single seat in the constituencies of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, which shows the state of affairs in Congress," said Srinivas Yadav. Because of the weakness of the Congress party, the BJP was growing in the country, he said.

Ruling out alliance with Congress, MLA Nagender said that the Warangal meeting was to stop the infighting in the Congress. Jeevan Reddy said, "Many political tourists were coming to the State and it was TRS which would be in the hearts of the people. Rahul is a part time politician and it is not farmers' declaration but the Congress party's frustration. Congress means Indian national club party."