TRS will sweep Manikonda

Manikonda: "TRS victory in Manikonda wards 1 and 2 is inevitable. We are just striving for a majority," said TRS leader and Komara Foundation Chairman Komara Venkatesh, here on Sunday. "First ward candidate Komara Vijaya Lakshmi and second ward candidate Chavan Vasantha Rao are reaching out to people to know their problems.

These candidates will put serious efforts in development. They have come up with an action plan on how to achieve holistic development and benefit people in all aspects. Women empowerment is top on our agenda. We will provide security and employment opportunities for youth by giving them skill development training," he added.

Venkatesh said that Komara Foundation has always been ready to extend services to the poor and the needy. "The foundation will help wards 1 and 2 to become models in the entire municipality. Open gym will be setup in Chitrapuri Colony. We shall ensure young graduates are placed in multinational companies. We would be striving towards cleanliness and greenery in the wards.

The tank in the vicinity of Lanco Hills will be beautified. We would try to reach the services of government hospital available to the people of Chitrapuri Colony. The Komara Foundation is known for various service activities including blood donation camps and free health camps.