Truant doctors at Gandhi Hosp raise hackles of Health Minister

Hyderabad: Expressing displeasure over the absence of professors and assistant professors during the duty time at Gandhi Hospital, Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Tuesday asked the Gandhi Hospital superintendent to issue show cause notice and seek explanation from the doctors for their negligence.

The Health Minister also asked the officials to issue show cause notice to personnel in IVF centre for delay in the services, while making a surprise visit to the Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday. The Minister directly moved into the outpatient wing and started checking the attendance register.

The Minister was shocked to see that the senior doctors had not signed the register and when inquired, he got the answer that they did not turn up for the duties.

Expressing displeasure, Damodar Raja Narsimha directed the Hospital Superintendent Dr Ch N Rajkumari to issue show case notices to those who were absent without prior notice.

The Minister expressed dissatisfaction over the unavailability of professors and associate professors who should be in the OP. He ordered the Superintendent and DME to issue show cause notices and seek an explanation.

The Minister later inspected the OP, In Patient, Mother and Child Hospital, IVF, OP diagnostic services, and scanning wards.

Talking to reporters at the hospital, Raja Narsimha remarked that he had seen some staff absent without prior information, infrastructure works were going on, but needed to be expedited. The IVF services were started but not getting results as planned. He said that once again Gandhi Hospital needs a serious review. Patients should not face inconvenience with regard to drainage, electrical or fire fighting.

He said he would seek all other details in the review meeting. “Whoever they may be, they will not be spared. Professors, duty doctors, RMOs, non-medical staff, etc. should be on duty in their duty time.

Government will not spare anyone,” said Raja Narsimha, adding the surprise visits would be a continuous process. If there are any illegal activities in the hospital, the government would take serious action, he assured.