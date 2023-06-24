TS BJP observes ‘Balidan Diwas’; pays tributes to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

Hyderabad: The State BJP observed ‘Balidan Diwas’ to mark the 70th death anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, at the party headquarters in Nampally on Friday.

Recalling the services of Mukherjee, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said in the post-independence era, the late leader had served as Industries Minister in the Jawaharlal Nehru Cabinet, but resigned as he was not happy with policies of Nehru. “Being a staunch nationalist, he gave famous slogan of “Ekdeshmein do Vidhan, do Pradhan aur Do Nishan nahi challenge” (A single country can’t have two constitutions, two prime ministers, and two national emblems.”) and fought against Article 370 and made the ultimate sacrifice in his mission, Bandi said. “The ideals of S P Mukherjee continue to inspire every BJP activist and leader, he added.

Later, speaking to the media, Bandi dismissed reports of Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender and former legislator Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy, leaving the party to join Congress. He described Congress ‘a sinking boat’, saying none is going to leave the party. He dubbed the reports ‘propaganda’.

Bandi recalled how the Congress nominees had lost even deposits in Huzurabad and Munugudu Assembly by-elections. On Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao paying tributes to Telangana martyrs, he quipped the BRS chief only remembered them ahead of elections. He expressed surprise how the government organised the decennial celebrations without completing 10 years of State formation?

Referring to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s appointment to IT Minister K T Rama Rao, the Karimnagar MP said “anyone gets an appointment to discuss issues related to State development. “Many BJP activists have been killed in West Bengal; yet, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was given appointment. Party and government are two different things,” he added.

Bandi dismissed KTR’s charge that the Centre was not cooperating with development of Telangana. He said he had already challenged the CM to come for an open debate at a public meeting on the issue; but KCR is shying away from talking on development by his government, he pointed out.