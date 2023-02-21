TSCHE, OU to conduct one-day student development programme

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE), Department of Commerce Osmania University, and Government City College (Autonomous) will be conducting a free one-day student development programme virtually on February 25.

The project work has been introduced in all disciplines at UG and PG level, to enable students to think critically and bridge the gap between theory and practice. Around 38,000 students who have registered under the B. Com courses in the University, constituent and affiliated colleges will benefit from this initiative, said the senior officer, TSCHE.