Udhayanidhi’s comments: CJI should take a ‘suo moto’ cognisance, urges Chilkur priest

Hyderabad: Reacting on the row over Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’, head priest of Chilkur Balaji temple CS Rangarajan on Monday urged the Chief Justice of Supreme Court to take a suo moto cognisance of the ‘hate speech’ made by the CM’s son.

Speaking to the media, Rangarajan, while referring to how fundamental rights of Constitution placed highest regard for Hindu deities and also published pictures of Ram, Sita and Laxman, felt that the statements does not befit a person who holds a constitutional post.

“Since CJI has promised to act on cases of hate speech this is high time he takes suo moto cognisance. I request Tamil Nadu people to vote for those who believe in Sanatana Dharma,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Telangana State president Sinkaru Shivaji, strongly reacting to the minister’s statement, described it as an attack on the entire Hindu community.

“This is a serious act for Udayanidhi Stalin to speak against Hindu society. What message he wants to send. Does he wish to disturb peace and security of society?” he asked.

Prachar Pramukh of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) P Balaswamy, in a strongly-worded statement, cautioned that the VHP won’t keep quiet and not hesitate to teach him a lesson. “He should immediately be sacked and a case be booked for belittling the Hindu religion”, he demanded.