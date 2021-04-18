ULB elections: Heavy rush for filing nominations on last day

Hyderabad: Candidates going for polls in urban local bodies thronged the office of the Returning Officer (RO) on Sunday, the last day for filing nomination papers.

Several candidates were lined up at the RO office at ULBs. As per the schedule released by the State Election Commission, Sunday was the last date for filing nomination papers. Scrutiny of the nomination papers would take place on April 19 and the last date for withdrawal is April 22.

The Commission had provided online facility for filing nomination papers. Candidates were allowed to file online and asked to get the hard copy of the same. The authorities are yet to disclose the total number of nominations filed in the ULBs going for polls. Two corporations, five municipalities and some wards in several municipalities are going for polls on April 30.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) have come to an understanding on seat sharing in Khammam Municipal Corporation election and the party of the actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, has fielded 12 candidates in the ULB. The JSP leaders had discussions with the BJP leaders on the issue in the city.

JSP leaders Shankar Goud, the undivided Khammam district incharge Sriram Talluri and executive secretary V Rama Rao took part in the discussions while BJP State vice-president Chintala Ramachandra Reddy and Kisan Morcha president Kondapally Sridhar Reddy took part in the discussions on behalf of the BJP.