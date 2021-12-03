University of Hyderabad Prof R Chandrasekar selected for MRSI Medal

Hyderabad: The Materials Research Society of India has selected Prof Rajadurai Chandrasekar, faculty, School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad (UoH) to receive the "MRSI Medal" for 2021. It will be presented to him during the annual general meeting of MRSI scheduled to be held online (organised by IIT, Madras) during December 20-23.

Prof Chandrasekar joined the UoH in 2008. He did his postdoctoral research at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and PhD at Max-Planck Institute for Polymer Research. His areas of research include organic nano photonics and 2D/3D lithography. Recently, he introduced a new research direction namely,mechanophotonicsto construct organic photonic integrated circuits.

He is the elected fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences (FASC), Bengaluru, Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC), and Optical Society of India (FOSI). He was admitted as a member of the International Editorial Advisory Board of Materials Advances and Journal of Materials Chemistry C, journals published by the prestigious Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), UK.