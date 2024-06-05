UoH in 801–850 range in QS 2025 global rankings

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been ranked among the world’s top universities in the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings on Tuesday.

According to officials from UoH, the university has been ranked in the range of 801–850 globally. The QS World University Rankings 2025 evaluated 5,663 institutions and featured 1,503 institutions across 106 locations, including 46 from India.

Professor B J Rao, Vice Chancellor of UoH, stated, “The University of Hyderabad is ranked 335 in the 2025 edition, up from 372 in 2024, in the world for the 'Citations per Faculty' indicator. Though this is good progress, we need to improve in the other parameters as overall ranking is also linked with global visibility and perception.” The rankings are determined based on the number of papers published over five years and the citations received over six years. To reflect the growth in data availability and changing priorities of students and society at large over the past two decades, QS has implemented its most significant methodological update since its inception. This includes introducing three new metrics: sustainability, employment outcomes, and international research network, as well as adjusting the weighting of some existing indicators such as academic reputation, employer reputation, and faculty-student ratio, according to a senior officer.