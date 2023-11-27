Uproot ‘corrupt’, ‘incompetent’ KCR govt, Nadda tells party cadre

Hyderabad: BJP chief JP Nadda on Sunday asked the party rank and file to uproot the ‘corrupt’ and ‘incompetent’ government of CM K Chandrashekar Rao.

Addressing the cadre after listening to 170-episode of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme (107th episode) of PM Modi at Jubilee Hills, along with several senior leaders including Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra and BJP candidate Deepak Reddy, he said how society and country can be woven together. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is a classic example of it. Modi has given direction to nation and to society. Uniquely he has communicated with people.

Taking on the BRS chief, he said to take his family forward KCR has severely hurt interests of crores of people. He has ensured welfare of his family; KCR has no time for people. Additionally, KCR is using the Kaleshwaram project as its ATM.

“Whenever he needs money, he increases its budget. Initially, the project was worth Rs 38,000 crore, but now it has crossed Rs 1.2 lakh crore. But despite this, the project is far from complete.” The Dharani portal has become ‘harni portal ‘ for the government as it is snatching lands of the poor farmers and cheating them.

He said ‘the BRS and the Congress are two faces of the same coin. They are highly corrupt and incompetent. BRS means “BhrastacharRakhshula Samiti”. Congress means corruption, commission and criminalisation; they have one ideology -- to fool people and fill their own coffers.

Nadda vowed the BJP government will fix MSP of paddy at Rs 3,100; farmers will get a Rs 2,400 subsidy on fertiliser. “Our government will also give 4 free LPG cylinders every year. The government will also give a Rs 2 lakh bond to every girl child born. It will be given when she turns 21. This will immensely empower her financially. We will also reduce VAT on petrol and diesel,” he said.

The BJP chief criticised KCR alleging he did not allow over 20 lakh homes to be built under the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna. “KCR also changed the name of the scheme to 2BHK, but there too the government failed to deliver free houses to the poor.”