Vasan Eye Care to Open 7th Super Specialty Hospital in Hyderabad

Vasan Eye Care, India's pioneer in corporate eye hospitals, will inaugurate its 7th super specialty facility in Hyderabad on August 25, 2024. Located at Himayat Nagar, this new center is the 161st in India and will offer comprehensive eye care services including Cataract, Glaucoma, LASIK, and more.

Dr. K. Ratan Kumar, Medical Director, emphasized that the hospital will address complex eye diseases with expert care. CEO Dr. Vikas Jain highlighted the hospital's commitment to providing world-class, affordable eye care and training future specialists.

Operating seven days a week, including Sundays, the new facility will also provide emergency and trauma eye treatment. The Himayat Nagar Vasan Eye Care team includes Dr. Khalid Lateef, Dr. Udit Ajmani, Dr. Fathima Shazia, and Dr. Ashish Rander.

Located at H.No.3/6/436, Naspur House, 2nd Floor, Himayat Nagar, Hyderabad, this new addition reinforces Vasan Eye Care’s mission to offer high-quality eye care across the nation.